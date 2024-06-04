Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, "He came back." The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders.
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipro, Russian attacks, Air defense, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Updated: Russia's attack on Dnipro leaves 7 injured, including 2 children

by Olena Goncharova June 4, 2024 7:37 AM 3 min read
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak showed the aftermath of Russia's attack on Dnipro in the early hours of June 4, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck Ukraine's city of Dnipro with missiles overnight on June 4, causing fire, Governor Serhii Lysak said. At least seven civilians, including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

Air defense systems successfully intercepted and downed two missiles over the city, according to the governor.

However, the debris from missiles caused damage to civilian infrastructure. Over a dozen vehicles were affected, and the impact shattered windows in several houses. Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Nikopol with kamikaze drones, Lysak said. No casualties were reported there.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak showed the aftermath of Russia's attack on Dnipro in the early hours of June 4, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Air raid alerts were actived activated in a number of regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts overnight on June 4. Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of missile attack.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's civilian sites and energy grid.

Russia's massive aerial assault follows the deadly bombing of the busy Kharkiv hypermarket in the middle of the day on May 25. The attack killed at least 19 people and injured 44. Hours later, a second Russian attack injured 25 people.

Ukraine war latest: US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit in Biden’s place
Key updates on June 3: * US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend global peace summit * Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, including 12-year-old boy * UK military chief confident Ukraine will win the war, but allies must ‘maintain support’ * Restarting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ’diff…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
4:48 AM

Russia’s FM Lavrov visiting Africa.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Guinea on June 3 as part of his ongoing visits to West Africa. These visits come amid a backdrop of coups and rising discontent with traditional allies such as France and the United States, prompting some countries to shift their alliances towards Moscow.
1:55 AM

Russia attacks 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 18 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on June 3. No casualties were reported.
