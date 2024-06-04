Updated: Russia's attack on Dnipro leaves 7 injured, including 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia struck Ukraine's city of Dnipro with missiles overnight on June 4, causing fire, Governor Serhii Lysak said. At least seven civilians, including a one-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy, were injured in the attack.

Air defense systems successfully intercepted and downed two missiles over the city, according to the governor.

However, the debris from missiles caused damage to civilian infrastructure. Over a dozen vehicles were affected, and the impact shattered windows in several houses. Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene.

Russian forces also attacked the city of Nikopol with kamikaze drones, Lysak said. No casualties were reported there.

Air raid alerts were activated in a number of regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts overnight on June 4. Ukraine's Air Force warned about the threat of missile attack.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's civilian sites and energy grid.

Russia's massive aerial assault follows the deadly bombing of the busy Kharkiv hypermarket in the middle of the day on May 25. The attack killed at least 19 people and injured 44. Hours later, a second Russian attack injured 25 people.