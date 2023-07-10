Russia launches missile attack on Mykolaiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army hit the city of Mykolaiv with missiles on July 10, Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Telegram.

Kim said that the weapon is an S-300 long-range missile.

No deaths or injures have been reported. The strike location and potential damage to critical or civilian infrastructure remain unknown at this time.

Earlier this week, Russian forces launched 18 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine, with five of them shot down by the Ukrainian military over Mykolaiv Oblast. Falling debris damaged a recreation center, and information on casualties is still being determined.

Russia has inflicted a tremendous amount of damage on Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast since the start of its invasion in February 2022. Located close to the position of the occupying Russian forces, the oblast is regularly shelled and faces severe air strikes.