Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian troops barrage Nikopol with heavy artillery

by Abbey Fenbert August 4, 2023 4:35 AM 1 min read
The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as seen from Nikopol, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times on Aug. 3, using heavy artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

The shelling damaged a local utility company, Lysak said.

No civilians were injured in the attacks.

Nikopol lies across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The plant is controlled by occupying Russian troops, who subject the residents of Nikopol to regular shelling.

Governor Lysak wished a calm evening to the citizens of Ukraine, and "a hellishly hot" one for the occupiers.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s war costs Ukraine $50 billion annually, PM says
Key developments on Aug. 3: * PM says war cost Ukraine over $50 billion * Interior Ministry identifies over 230,000 alleged Russian war criminals, collaborators * Czech-made components found in Russian kamikaze drone * Russia launches 15 kamikaze drones, 47 airstrikes over 24 hours * Russian a…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.