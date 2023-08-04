Russian troops barrage Nikopol with heavy artillery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times on Aug. 3, using heavy artillery, Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

The shelling damaged a local utility company, Lysak said.

No civilians were injured in the attacks.

Nikopol lies across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The plant is controlled by occupying Russian troops, who subject the residents of Nikopol to regular shelling.

Governor Lysak wished a calm evening to the citizens of Ukraine, and "a hellishly hot" one for the occupiers.