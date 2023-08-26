Russian troops attack 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched 28 attacks at communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Aug. 26, causing a total of 147 explosions, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

Ten communities came under attack, including Krasnopillia, Nova Sloboda, Putyvl, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Khotin, Esman and Seredyna-Buda.

According to the authorities, a Russian helicopter launched an airstrike at the Esman community, damaging a grain depot there.

Other communities were attacked with mortars, drones, artillery, and grenade launchers.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.

On Aug. 25, Russian troops attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast, launching a total of 19 attacks.