Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Oil depot on fire in Saint Petersburg

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 3, 2023 12:25 PM 1 min read
Local Russian media Fontanka reported a fire at the Ruchi oil depot in Saint Petersburg on Sept. 3, with photos showing pillars of smoke rising above the site. (Photo: Fontanka SPB Online/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Local Russian media Fontanka reported a fire at the Ruchi oil depot in Saint Petersburg on Sept. 3, with photos showing pillars of smoke rising above the site.

According to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, reports of the fire in Russia's second-biggest city were received at around 11 a.m. local time.

The severity level of the fire, which covers a hangar, was raised at around 11:18 a.m. local time.

No casualties have been reported.

Multiple oil depots, airport hangars, and other infrastructure points within Russian territory have been targeted since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Largest drone attack reported in Russia; Russian attack on Kyiv kills 2
Key developments on Aug. 30: * Russian media reports drone attacks in 6 Russian regions, occupied Crimea * Local authorities: 2 killed, 3 wounded in Russia’s largest attack on Kyiv in months * General Staff: Ukraine advances further south of liberated Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * Poland to…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.