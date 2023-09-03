Russian media: Oil depot on fire in Saint Petersburg

This audio is created with AI assistance

Local Russian media Fontanka reported a fire at the Ruchi oil depot in Saint Petersburg on Sept. 3, with photos showing pillars of smoke rising above the site.

According to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, reports of the fire in Russia's second-biggest city were received at around 11 a.m. local time.

The severity level of the fire, which covers a hangar, was raised at around 11:18 a.m. local time.

No casualties have been reported.

Multiple oil depots, airport hangars, and other infrastructure points within Russian territory have been targeted since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine.