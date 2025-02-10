Russian man admits to killing two war-wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian national accused of killing two war-wounded Ukrainian soldiers aged 23 and 36, has admitted to the crime in a German court, Deutsche Welle reported on Feb. 10.

In April 2024, the suspect and two Ukrainian soldiers who were undergoing rehabilitation in Murnau, Germany, were drinking together in a bar, according to investigators. As a result of an argument about the Russian war in Ukraine, the Russian allegedly stabbed the two men.

"Now, in a sober state, I deeply regret what happened," the 58-year-old suspect said at the start of his trial.

Due to the argument, the Russian citizen felt "violated in his national pride," Deutsche Welle reported, citing the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism of the Munich Public Prosecutor.

The suspect has been living in Germany since the early 1990s and is a "supporter of an exaggerated Russian nationalism" who "unreservedly advocates the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," according to the indictment.

On April 27, 2024, the two Ukrainians were found with stab wounds in a shopping center in Murnau.

The 36-year-old man died from severe injuries at the scene, while the 23-year-old died in hospital the same evening.

The suspect was also detained on April 27. The investigation did not rule out political motives for the crime.