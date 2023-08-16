Governor: Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kherson and two other settlements in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 16 injured five residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks targeted a school and a hospital in the city center. The victims include a 55-year-old patient who was recovering from a stroke, the governor added.

Russian forces further targeted the village of Zelenivka, injuring a 45-year-old man, and Khreshchenivka, wounding a 60-year-old man, Prokudin said.

During the past day and overnight, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast left six civilians injured, according to the governor.