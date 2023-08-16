Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast injure 5

by Martin Fornusek August 16, 2023 3:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Kherson and two other settlements in Kherson Oblast on Aug. 16 injured five residents, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attacks targeted a school and a hospital in the city center. The victims include a 55-year-old patient who was recovering from a stroke, the governor added.

Russian forces further targeted the village of Zelenivka, injuring a 45-year-old man, and Khreshchenivka, wounding a 60-year-old man, Prokudin said.

During the past day and overnight, Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast left six civilians injured, according to the governor.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

