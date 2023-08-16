Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 16 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 16, 2023 11:47 AM
The aftermath of Russian strikes against the Danube River ports, Aug. 16, 2023. (Source: Southern Operational Command)


Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day, killing four people and injuring 16 more, local officials reported on Aug. 16.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces launched Shahed kamikaze drones to target grain infrastructure of the Danube ports, damaging warehouses, granaries, and other grain infrastructure. Resulting fires were quickly extinguished and no causalities were reported, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four residents and injured seven others, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Two people were killed in Kramatorsk, one in Siversk, and another in Yampil. Three more people sustained injuries in Siversk, two in Pivnichne, one in Torske, and another in Krasnohorivka, the governor specified.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three police officers aged 29, 50, and 35 were injured in the shelling of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district, the Interior Ministry reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks against the oblast last day included a strike against Novodmytrivka, which injured a 71-year-old resident.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
