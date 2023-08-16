Russian attacks kill 4, injure 16 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted 10 oblasts over the past day, killing four people and injuring 16 more, local officials reported on Aug. 16.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces launched Shahed kamikaze drones to target grain infrastructure of the Danube ports, damaging warehouses, granaries, and other grain infrastructure. Resulting fires were quickly extinguished and no causalities were reported, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four residents and injured seven others, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Two people were killed in Kramatorsk, one in Siversk, and another in Yampil. Three more people sustained injuries in Siversk, two in Pivnichne, one in Torske, and another in Krasnohorivka, the governor specified.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three police officers aged 29, 50, and 35 were injured in the shelling of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district, the Interior Ministry reported.

In Kherson Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks against the oblast last day included a strike against Novodmytrivka, which injured a 71-year-old resident.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.