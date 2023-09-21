Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast injure 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out attacks against Toretsk, Petropavlivka, and Molodenke in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 21, injuring three men and two women, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russia targeted the town of Toretsk with artillery, hitting a house and injuring a 52-year-old man who suffered head wounds as a result, the prosecutors said.

According to the report, Russian forces also targeted the village of Petropavlivka in the Volnovakha district with rockets. A 36-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man reportedly suffered shrapnel injuries in the attack.

In the Molodenke village of the Pokrovsk district, Russian attacks injured a 79-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife who were in their garden at the time of the attack.

Donetsk Oblast has been partially occupied by Russia since 2014 and suffers regular strikes by the invading forces. On Sept. 20, Russian troops attacked Toretsk and its outskirts Pivnichne, injuring four people.