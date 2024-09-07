Russian strike on Kostiantynivka kills 3, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery attack on the city of Kostiantynivka killed three people and injured three others, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Sept. 7.

Kostiantynivka is located 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the front line at Chasiv Yar. The city had a population of around 67,000 before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The artillery attack killed three men aged 24 to 69, and damaged a high-rise building, a local administration building, a shop, a pharmacy, six cars, and three power lines, Filashkin said on Telegram.

The news of the attack comes after a Russian artillery attack on Aug. 24 killed five people and injured five others in Kostiantynivka.

Earlier in August, a Russian strike on a supermarket in Kostiantynivka killed 17 people and injured over 40 others. Among the dead were three children.

Another Russian attack on a local market in Kostiantynivka in September 2023 killed 17 people and injured more than 30 others.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have also been closing in on the city of Pokrovsk, located 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Kostiantynivka.