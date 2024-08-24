Skip to content
Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast town Kostiantynivka kills 5, at least 5 injured

by Nate Ostiller August 24, 2024 5:20 PM 1 min read
A Donetsk Oblast road-sign on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Five civilians were killed and another five were injured in a Russian attack on the Donetsk Oblast town of Kostiantynivka in the morning of Aug. 24, local authorities said.

According to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops likely fired on the town with artillery, killing three men and two women. Another five — one man and four women — were wounded with various degrees of severity and are receiving medical treatment.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said that investigators were on the scene.

Kostiantynivka, like other towns in Donetsk Oblast, comes under regular attacks from Russian forces.

A Russian missile strike on a supermarket in the town earlier in August killed 14 people, including three children, and injured 44 more.

Another Russian attack on a local market in Kostiantynivka in September 2023 killed 17 people and injured more than 30 others.

‘Ukrainian response will reach any point in Russia’ — Zelensky’s Independence Day address
Editor’s note: This is the transcript of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address released by the President’s Office on Aug. 24, 2024, Ukraine’s 33rd Independence Day. “Dear people! Ukrainians always pay back their debts. And whoever wished misery upon our land shall find it in their own home. With…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.