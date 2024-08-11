3 children among killed in Russian Aug. 9 missile attack on Kostiantynivka, prosecutors say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Aug. 9 missile strike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed 14 people, including three children, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 11.

Russian forces launched a Kh-38 missile against Kostiantynivka, hitting a local supermarket. A total of 44 people suffered injuries, according to the officials.

Three girls, aged nine, 11 and 16, are among the killed, the prosecutors said.

A freight department of Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest postal service, that was located in the targeted shopping center was also damaged, the company said.

Kostiantynivka, like other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Another Russian attack on a local market in Kostiantynivka in September 2023 killed 17 people and injured over 30 others.