3 children among killed in Russian Aug. 9 missile attack on Kostiantynivka, prosecutors say

by Kateryna Denisova August 11, 2024 1:17 PM 1 min read
Rescue workers respond at the site of a Russian missile strike on a supermarket on Aug. 10, 2024 in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia's Aug. 9 missile strike on the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast killed 14 people, including three children, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said on Aug. 11.

Russian forces launched a Kh-38 missile against Kostiantynivka, hitting a local supermarket. A total of 44 people suffered injuries, according to the officials.

Three girls, aged nine, 11 and 16, are among the killed, the prosecutors said.

A freight department of Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest postal service, that was located in the targeted shopping center was also damaged, the company said.

Kostiantynivka, like other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Another Russian attack on a local market in Kostiantynivka in September 2023 killed 17 people and injured over 30 others.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 30 over past day
Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast’s Brovary district, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
