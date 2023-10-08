Russian strike on Kherson outskirts kills man

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian Oct. 8 strike against Antonivka, on Kherson's outskirts, killed a 50-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

The man suffered shrapnel wounds to his torso and died while being rushed to the hospital, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said.

The officials did not provide further information on the time and circumstances of his death.

The southern city of Kherson is a regular target of Russian strikes following its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Russian overnight attacks against Kherson Oblast injured 11 people, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said earlier on Oct. 8.

Another child, an 11-year-old girl, was injured later during the day in a Russian attack on the village of Kindiika, the governor reported.