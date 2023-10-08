Russian shelling injures child in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the village of Kindyika in Kherson Oblast injured an 11-year-old girl on Oct. 8, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three elderly women were already wounded in a shelling on the same village earlier that day.

Russian shelling has wounded 16 people, including a 9-month-old baby, in Kherson Oblast since the start of the day, Prokudin said.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the region's left-bank side of the Dnipro River.

On Oct. 5, a Russian strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast damaged a hospital and injured two medical workers.