Governor: Russian overnight attack on Kherson Oblast injures 11, including 9-month-old baby

Russian troops launched several attacks on Kherson Oblast and the regional capital overnight on Oct. 8, injuring 11 people, including a baby, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack hit civilian infrastructure, damaging residential buildings, household facilities, cars, and gas pipelines.

Seven people were injured in Kherson, while a family of four was wounded in a settlement in the Stanislav territorial community, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Among those injured in the regional capital is a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter, Prokudin said.

The attack also injured a 33-year-old Red Cross medic, the governor added.

"Kherson Oblast has survived another horrible night," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, Russian troops launched a total of 59 attacks on the oblast over the past day, using mortars, artillery, Grad missile launchers, tanks, aircrafts, and drones.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the left-bank side of the Dnipro River in the region.

On Oct. 5, a Russian strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast damaged a hospital and injured two medical workers.