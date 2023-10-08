Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian overnight attack on Kherson Oblast injures 11, including 9-month-old baby

by Daria Shulzhenko October 8, 2023 10:13 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast overnight on Oct. 8. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched several attacks on Kherson Oblast and the regional capital overnight on Oct. 8, injuring 11 people, including a baby, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack hit civilian infrastructure, damaging residential buildings, household facilities, cars, and gas pipelines.

Seven people were injured in Kherson, while a family of four was wounded in a settlement in the Stanislav territorial community, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Among those injured in the regional capital is a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old daughter, Prokudin said.

The attack also injured a 33-year-old Red Cross medic, the governor added.

"Kherson Oblast has survived another horrible night," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to the governor, Russian troops launched a total of 59 attacks on the oblast over the past day, using mortars, artillery, Grad missile launchers, tanks, aircrafts, and drones.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast suffers regular Russian attacks as the invading troops continue to hold the left-bank side of the Dnipro River in the region.

On Oct. 5, a Russian strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast damaged a hospital and injured two medical workers.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
