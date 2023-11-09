Updated: Russian strike on Kherson kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike on the residential district of Kherson on Nov. 9, killing a 72-year-old man and injuring three other civilians, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.

A 74-year-old man was injured and hospitalized, and two other wounded individuals received medical attention at the site, Klymenko noted.

Russia targeted the southwestern Korabel municipal district, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the attack was carried out using artillery.

Four multistory buildings, several houses, a humanitarian aid distribution center, a church, an educational institution, power lines, gas supply infrastructure, and garages were damaged in the attack, according to officials.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular Russian strikes since its liberation in Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall. The city, with a pre-war population of 280,000, lies at the Dnipro River, not far from the Russian-occupied east-bank part of Kherson Oblast.

Earlier on Nov. 9, Russian forces attacked the Bilozerka community some 10 kilometers west of Kherson, killing a 50-year-old woman.