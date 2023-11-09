Russian strike on Kherson Oblast kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike on the Bilozerka community in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 9 killed a 50-year-old woman, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The attack was carried out at around 9 a.m., according to the prosecutors. The woman was reportedly killed in the street.

No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided.

Bilozerka, with a pre-war population of under 10,000, lies around 10 kilometers west of Kherson on the Ukrainian-held west-bank side of Kherson Oblast.

The oblast suffers regular attacks from the Russian-controlled east bank. Two people were reported as injured in the region in Russian attacks overnight and on Nov. 8, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.