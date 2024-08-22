Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War, Missile attack
Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1, injures at least 6

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 8:04 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian flag hangs on a road sign damaged by shrapnel and bullets on April 24, 2023, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian troops carried out a missile strike on the town of Bohokhudiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 22, killing one person and injuring at least six others, including a child, the Kharkiv Oblast military administration reported.

A 57-year-old man was killed in the Russian attack, the authorities said. The strike also injured a 15-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man, and two women aged 28 and 45. The ages of the other two injured women are yet to be established.

No further details were disclosed.

Attacks on population centers in Kharkiv Oblast, located in northeastern Ukraine, intensified after Russian forces launched a new cross-border offensive in the northern part of the region in May.

While Ukrainian troops have halted the advance, Russia still controls a handful of border settlements.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
