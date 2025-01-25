Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones, local authorities report casualties

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv with drones on Jan. 25, local authorities reported.

Russia targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

One of the strikes was carried out with a Molniya drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire, according to preliminary data. The attack resulted in civilian casualties and damaged cars.

Russian attacks on the city have also disrupted water and electricity supplies in several districts.

The damage caused by the strikes and the number of victims are currently being determined. Repeated strikes on the city are possible, Terekhov reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.