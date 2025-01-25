paint paint
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Casualties, Kharkiv Oblast
Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones, local authorities report casualties

by Kateryna Hodunova January 25, 2025 3:35 PM 1 min read
A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. On the morning of March 22, the Russian army attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region. As a result of the attack, the city was temporarily left without electricity. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv with drones on Jan. 25, local authorities reported.

Russia targeted the city's Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

One of the strikes was carried out with a Molniya drone in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire, according to preliminary data. The attack resulted in civilian casualties and damaged cars.

Russian attacks on the city have also disrupted water and electricity supplies in several districts.

The damage caused by the strikes and the number of victims are currently being determined. Repeated strikes on the city are possible, Terekhov reported.

Located less than 30 kilometers from the Russian border, the northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. Moscow often targets densely populated neighborhoods with missiles and glide bombs.

Russian attacks across Ukraine injure 10 over past day
Russian forces launched 61 drones and two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
