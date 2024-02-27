Russian strike kills elderly woman in Kherson Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the village of Veletenske in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 27, killing an 82-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River, such as Lvove, in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russia attacked Veletenske at 4:20 p.m. local time, hitting a house where the woman died on the spot, according to Prokudin.

Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast overnight and on Feb. 26 injured three people and damaged multiple houses, critical infrastructure, and an administrative building, Prokudin said earlier.