News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks against Ukraine injure 9 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 27, 2024 10:56 AM 2 min read
Damage to a building in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following a Russian attack on Feb. 26, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
Russian attacks against Ukraine injured nine people over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 27.

Civilian casualties were reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported that three people were injured in the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Romanivka, and Kostiantynivka in the front-line district of Pokrovsk.

Farms and homes were also damaged in settlements around Kurakhove, but no casualties  were reported.

In Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 70-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack.

Ten houses, a five-story building, an infrastructure facility, a social facility, an outbuilding, a car, a power line, and gas pipelines were damaged, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported that three people in the region were injured over the past day. The city of Kherson came under attack, as well as 21 other settlements.

In the city of Kherson, a Russian attack damaged critical infrastructure, an administrative building, and cars. One high-rise building and 28 houses were damaged in the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men aged 69 and 84 were injured in an attack on the village of Prymorske in Vasylivka district.

In total, 11 settlements in the region were struck 259 times over the course of the day, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts also came under attack over the course of the day, but no casualties were reported.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:47 AM

ISW: Russia holds offensive initiative.

"Russian forces have regained the theater-wide initiative and will be able to pursue offensive operations when and where they choose as long as they hold the initiative," the ISW said.
