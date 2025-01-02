Skip to content
Russian strike kills civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Boldizsar Gyori January 2, 2025 9:08 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight on Jan. 2, 2025. (Ivan Fedorov/Telegram)
A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

The victim’s body was found under the rubble of a five-story building after a more than five-hours-long search and rescue operation, the governor said, adding that the village of Stepnohirsk was hit 11 times by glide bombs during the attack.

Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the holiday period, attacking Kyiv on the first day of 2025 with drones, killing two prominent scientists and injuring six others, including two pregnant women.

The attack on the city of Kyiv also damaged the building of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack on Dec. 25, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Kyiv on first day of 2025, killing 2, injuring 6
Key developments on Jan. 1: * Russian drone attack kills 2, injures 6, damages central bank building in Kyiv * Russia has lost over 38,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says * Ukraine has brought back 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024 * Zelensky says Trump ’willing, capable of achie…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
