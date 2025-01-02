Russian strike kills civilian in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack overnight killed a civilian in the town of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on his Telegram channel on Jan. 2.

The victim’s body was found under the rubble of a five-story building after a more than five-hours-long search and rescue operation, the governor said, adding that the village of Stepnohirsk was hit 11 times by glide bombs during the attack.

Russia has not slowed down its attacks on Ukraine over the holiday period, attacking Kyiv on the first day of 2025 with drones, killing two prominent scientists and injuring six others, including two pregnant women.

The attack on the city of Kyiv also damaged the building of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Russia conducted a large-scale Christmas attack on Dec. 25, firing 78 missiles and 106 drones against multiple cities.