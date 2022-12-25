Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members today Support our reporting
Russian state media: Medvedev urges ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 26, 2022 12:32 AM 1 min read

Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that in order to “normalize the situation” (Russia’s war against Ukraine) which could lead to a Third World War, Russia needs “security guarantees,” reported Russian state media Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“If we do not receive them (security guarantees), the tension will remain indefinitely,” he continued. “The world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War III and nuclear catastrophe.”

Medvedev also threatened that one of Moscow’s goals is the “cessation of existence” of the political leadership in Kyiv.

Medvedev’s rhetoric has consistently threatened Ukraine. For example, following the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10, Medvedev claimed that Ukraine poses a so-called threat to Russia and that there is a need for the “complete dismantling of Ukraine’s political regime.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.
