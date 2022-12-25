Russian state media: Medvedev urges ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that in order to “normalize the situation” (Russia’s war against Ukraine) which could lead to a Third World War, Russia needs “security guarantees,” reported Russian state media Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

“If we do not receive them (security guarantees), the tension will remain indefinitely,” he continued. “The world will continue to teeter on the brink of World War III and nuclear catastrophe.”

Medvedev also threatened that one of Moscow’s goals is the “cessation of existence” of the political leadership in Kyiv.

Medvedev’s rhetoric has consistently threatened Ukraine. For example, following the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Oct. 10, Medvedev claimed that Ukraine poses a so-called threat to Russia and that there is a need for the “complete dismantling of Ukraine’s political regime.”