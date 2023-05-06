Russian state media reports forest fire near gunpowder storage facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

A forest fire reportedly threatens 18 warehouses, including a gunpowder storage facility, near the village of Pervomaiskyi in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russian state media TASS said on May 6.

The village is reportedly preparing for evacuation. The news comes after several recent attacks on Russian logistics infrastructre.

A railway line was blown up in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, a region bordering Ukraine in the northeast, resulting in a train derailing, according to Russian media reports on May 2.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz posted on his Telegram channel that "an unidentified explosive device" went off on railway tracks near the Snezhetskaya station, derailing a freight train. There were no casualties, he said.

Russian Railways reported a locomotive and approximately 20 freight train cars derailed.

Earlier on May 1, a train carrying fuel supplies was derailed in Bryansk Oblast.

There were no casualties that time either, but due to the explosion, railway traffic in that area has been suspended.

Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti wrote that there were wagons on the train transporting fuel and building materials.

Since the start of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, there have been multiple reports about fires breaking out across Russia and other acts of sabotage which some believe to be carried out by the Ukrainian military or local partisan groups.