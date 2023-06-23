Russian sources claim strikes in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state news agency TASS claimed that Henichesk and Skadovsk in the occupied parts of Kherson Oblast were attacked on June 23.

At least three explosions could be heard and black smoke can be seen rising above the city, TASS wrote.

Russia-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo also reported on the strikes on his Telegram. According to his claims, the alleged Ukrainian attacks happened around 2 p.m. and were conducted by four of the U.K.-made Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

Saldo said there is no information on the casualties or damages due to the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian sources reported strikes against the Henichesk district on June 9, saying they targeted a local resort where Russian soldiers were based.

On June 22, Russian proxies claimed that the Chonhar Bridge, a key connection between occupied Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, was damaged in a strike. Saldo once again claimed that it was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles without providing evidence of their use.

Later the same day, a Ukrainian official Denys Chystikov said that residents of Dzhankoi in Crimea heard several explosions but that the occupation administration “kept quiet about it.” Dzhankoi lies around 35 kilometers from the Chonhar Bridge.