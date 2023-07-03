Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims failed assassination attempt on Crimea proxy head

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 12:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that it thwarted a car bombing attempt against the Russia-installed proxy head in Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, Russian news agency Interfax reported on July 3.

The assailant, allegedly a Russian citizen recruited by Ukrainian special services, was detained, the FSB claimed.

The alleged "agent" arrived in Crimea in June 2023 and planned to blow up Aksyonov's car with a bomb, but his intent was discovered before he could carry out the attack, Interfax cited Russia's security service.

While in custody, the man allegedly "confessed" that he was recruited in December 2022 and was waiting for information from his handlers about where to conduct the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, several car bombings against Russian proxies and pro-Russian collaborators have been recorded in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the FSB is known to use torture and methods of coercion to extract false "confessions."

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
