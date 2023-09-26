Russian shelling of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injures civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 64-year-old man, the General Prosecutor's Office reported on Sept. 26.

The civilian was hospitalized following the strike, the prosecutors said.

Houses, farm buildings, and a car were damaged in the shelling, according to the report.

The town of Vovchansk with a pre-war population of around 17,500 people lies roughly 70 kilometers northeast of the regional center of Kharkiv and less than five kilometers south of the Russian border.

The settlement suffers regular attacks by Russian forces.