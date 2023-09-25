Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: Russian overnight attack on Odesa kills 2, injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 25, 2023 1:42 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's overnight attack against Odesa on Sept. 25, 2023. (Southern Defense Forces/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers have found the bodies of two people under the rubble of a grain warehouse in Odesa hit in Russia’s overnight attack, the regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Sept. 25.

Earlier the same day, Kiper said a woman sustained injuries in Odesa as a result of the blast wave when Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at the region.

The attack significantly damaged the Odesa Sea Port and an abandoned hotel on the port’s territory, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram.

Debris of drones and missiles fell in the Odesa suburbs, damaging warehouses and a private household, the military added.

Overnight on Sept. 25, Russia launched at Ukraine 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two anti-ship Onyx missiles, and 19 kamikaze drones, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles, mostly over Odesa Oblast.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
