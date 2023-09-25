Update: Russian overnight attack on Odesa kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers have found the bodies of two people under the rubble of a grain warehouse in Odesa hit in Russia’s overnight attack, the regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Sept. 25.

Earlier the same day, Kiper said a woman sustained injuries in Odesa as a result of the blast wave when Russia launched dozens of drones and missiles at the region.

The attack significantly damaged the Odesa Sea Port and an abandoned hotel on the port’s territory, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said on Telegram.

Debris of drones and missiles fell in the Odesa suburbs, damaging warehouses and a private household, the military added.

Overnight on Sept. 25, Russia launched at Ukraine 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, two anti-ship Onyx missiles, and 19 kamikaze drones, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down all the drones and 11 Kalibr missiles, mostly over Odesa Oblast.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.