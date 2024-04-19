Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, War
Edit post

Russian shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast kills elderly woman, injures 2 civilians

by Martin Fornusek April 19, 2024 5:13 PM 1 min read
A billboard that reads “Mykolaiv: the City of Heroes” stands in a residential district on Aug. 12, 2022, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia launched an artillery attack against the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast on April 19, killing an elderly woman and injuring her husband, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured and hospitalized following the attack.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Kutsurub lies on the Black Sea coast of southern Mykolaiv Oblast, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of the regional center, Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. Elsewhere on April 19, a Russian missile attack injured one person and damaged port infrastructure in neighboring Odesa Oblast.

UPDATE: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 7, including children, injure over 30
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles in the morning of April 19, killing at least seven people, including two children, and injuring at least 34 others, local authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.