Russian shelling of Mykolaiv Oblast kills elderly woman, injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched an artillery attack against the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv Oblast on April 19, killing an elderly woman and injuring her husband, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured and hospitalized following the attack.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Kutsurub lies on the Black Sea coast of southern Mykolaiv Oblast, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) southeast of the regional center, Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. Elsewhere on April 19, a Russian missile attack injured one person and damaged port infrastructure in neighboring Odesa Oblast.