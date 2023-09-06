Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Emergency Service: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills 16, injures 28

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2023 4:15 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike against Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 6, killing at least 16 people, including a child, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Emergency Service of Ukraine said that at least 28 others were injured. The emergency services are on site to contain the fire caused by the attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the strike affected a local market, including a number of shops and a pharmacy.

The front-line city of Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

Update: Death toll in Kramatorsk missile attack rises to 12 as rescue operation is completed
Rescuers retrieved another person’s body from the rubble at the site of Russia’s June 27 missile strike on Kramatorsk, which brings the total death toll to 12, reported Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.