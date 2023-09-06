Emergency Service: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills 16, injures 28

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an attack against the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 6, killing at least 16 people, including a child, Ukrainian officials reported.

The Emergency Service of Ukraine said that at least 28 others were injured. The emergency services are on site to contain the fire caused by the attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the strike affected a local market, including a number of shops and a pharmacy.

The front-line city of Kostiantynivka comes under regular strikes by Russian forces.

Zelensky expressed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelensky said.