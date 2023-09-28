Russian shelling of Kherson kills 3 women

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the city of Kherson on the evening of Sept. 28, killing three women, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the prosecutors, Russia carried out the attack against the city at 6 p.m., targeting residential districts and causing casualties in the streets.

Two children who were present in the vicinity of the attack had been evacuated and examined by doctors, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular attacks by Russian forces since its liberation during Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Earlier on Sept. 28, two women and a man were injured in a Russian attack against Kherson's suburb Antonivka, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported that on Sept. 27, Russian shelling killed a 41-year-old Kherson resident in his home and injured another man aged 27.