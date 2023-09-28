Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Kherson kills 3 women

by Martin Fornusek September 28, 2023 8:50 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson on Sept. 28, 2023. (Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an artillery strike against the city of Kherson on the evening of Sept. 28, killing three women, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the prosecutors, Russia carried out the attack against the city at 6 p.m., targeting residential districts and causing casualties in the streets.

Two children who were present in the vicinity of the attack had been evacuated and examined by doctors, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The southern city of Kherson has suffered regular attacks by Russian forces since its liberation during Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Earlier on Sept. 28, two women and a man were injured in a Russian attack against Kherson's suburb Antonivka, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin also reported that on Sept. 27, Russian shelling killed a 41-year-old Kherson resident in his home and injured another man aged 27.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
