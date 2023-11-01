Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures woman

by Martin Fornusek November 1, 2023 3:31 PM 1 min read
The view of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Illustrative purposes only. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district for the second time in one day on Nov. 1, injuring a 42-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim has been hospitalized and is in stable condition, he added.

Russia targeted the Marhanets community with artillery, setting fire to a building, according to the official.

The city of Nikopol was earlier targeted by a Russian drone strike on the morning of Nov. 1. According to the latest information, by 11 a.m., one person was killed, and six others were wounded in the attack, Lysak said.

Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

