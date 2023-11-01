Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district for the second time in one day on Nov. 1, injuring a 42-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The victim has been hospitalized and is in stable condition, he added.

Russia targeted the Marhanets community with artillery, setting fire to a building, according to the official.

The city of Nikopol was earlier targeted by a Russian drone strike on the morning of Nov. 1. According to the latest information, by 11 a.m., one person was killed, and six others were wounded in the attack, Lysak said.

Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.