Russian strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 4

A Russian drone strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Nov. 1 killed a 59-year-old woman and injured four other people, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The injured included three women aged 26, 52, and 62, as well as a 73-year-old man, the official said.

A building of a private enterprise was also damaged in the attack, he added.

The city of Nikopol lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces targeted the Nikopol district several times overnight and on Oct. 31 using artillery and drones, damaging an infrastructure facility but inflicting no casualties, according to Lysak.