UK Defense Ministry: Avdiivka unlikely to fall into Russian hands in coming weeks

by Martin Fornusek January 27, 2024 1:42 PM 2 min read
The entrance sign to Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast reads "Avdiivka is Ukraine!" photographed on March 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Despite Russian attempts to bypass Avdiivka's defenses, Ukrainian defenders are likely to defend the city at least for the coming weeks, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Jan. 27.

Russia intensified its attacks against Avdiivka in October 2023, reportedly suffering heavy losses in an attempt to encircle the front-line city just kilometers from occupied Donetsk.

"Russian forces are reportedly attempting to bypass Ukrainian fortifications by entering the city edges via service tunnels; this is a method of infiltration they have been attempting since October 2023," the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

"Ukrainian counterattacks are holding Russian forces from progressing further within the city. As the main supply route remains intact, and Ukrainian forces make local counter-attacks, Avdiivka is likely to remain in Ukrainian control over the coming weeks."

At the start of this week, reports emerged that the situation around Avdiivka deteriorated as Russian forces allegedly began pushing into Ukrainian defenses from the south.

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Jan. 21 that Russian forces advanced into the Tsarska Okhota recreation area along Soborna Street south of Avdiivka.

On Jan. 26, the BBC reported that Ukrainian counterattacks likely managed to push Russian forces back, and the head of the city's military administration, Vitalii Barabash, said that Tsarska Okhota and Soborna Street are in Ukrainian hands.

The BBC's sources said that a group of Russian forces also managed to sneak into the city in an attempt to establish a foothold. Barabash confirmed the report but said that these were only small reconnaissance units and had already been pushed back.

In Avdiivka, Ukrainians hold Russians off for nearly 10 years (PHOTOS)
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent agreed not to publish the names and/or last names of people who live or visit Avdiivka so as not to endanger them and their immediate family. The city of Avdiivka, in Donetsk Oblast, has been on the front line of Russia’s war against Ukraine
The Kyiv IndependentVitalii Poberezhnyi
Author: Martin Fornusek
10:47 AM

Russian attacks kill 2, injure 3 over past day.

Russia carried out attacks against at least nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least three, including a police officer, regional officials reported early on Jan. 27.
9:08 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 381,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 27. This number includes 770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
8:03 AM

Washington Post: US war plans for Ukraine don't foresee retaking lost territory.

The Biden Administration is reportedly working on a long-term plan for supporting Kyiv that does not anticipate significant territorial gains by the Ukrainian military from Russia in 2024, the Washington Post reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources. The new plan will seek to de-emphasize winning back territory and instead focus on fending off new Russian advances while strengthening the country's defense and economy.
6:12 AM

ISW: Russia continues to expand influence in Africa.

The Russian Defense Ministry is continuing to expand its influence in Africa and subsume previous efforts by the Wagner Group, the Institute for the Study of War reported on Jan. 26 in their daily assessment.
2:45 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 22 times on Jan. 26, firing at eight communities and causing over 100 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:22 AM

Bloomberg: Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid in Washington.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Washington in the first half of February for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden as the leaders aim to ensure continued Western assistance to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 26, citing unnamed sources.
8:54 PM

Denmark opens new embassy office in Mykolaiv.

"In addition to the embassy in Kyiv, we are now also permanently present in Mykolaiv, for which Denmark has taken a special responsibility in reconstruction," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.
