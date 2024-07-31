Skip to content
Russia launches strongest drone attack of 2024 on Kyiv overnight

by Sonya Bandouil July 31, 2024
Kyiv residents are seen taking shelter in the metro station during an air raid siren in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story.

The Kyiv City Military Administration on July 31 reported the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, with air defense forces destroying over 40 drones in the city's airspace and nearby areas.

According to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack was one of the most significant since the full-scale invasion began and the largest one this year.

No casualties or damage have been reported at the moment.

The attack, which lasted over seven hours, saw drones entering Kyiv in waves from almost all directions.

The Russian military is trying a new approach to attack Kyiv, Popko said on June 30.

"The aggressor is trying new tactics – it is looking for the right time, methods, and means to hit Kyiv," Popko wrote on Telegram.

US will provide its own weapons for F-16s to be delivered to Ukraine, WSJ reports
The Pentagon has limited stocks and production capacities, but it will supply Ukrainian F-16s with air-to-ground munitions, precision-guidance kits for bombs, and advanced air-to-air missiles in sufficient quantities to meet Ukraine’s most urgent needs, a senior U.S. official said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
