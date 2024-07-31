Russia launches strongest drone attack of 2024 on Kyiv overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

The Kyiv City Military Administration on July 31 reported the most extensive drone attack on Kyiv in 2024, with air defense forces destroying over 40 drones in the city's airspace and nearby areas.

According to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the attack was one of the most significant since the full-scale invasion began and the largest one this year.

No casualties or damage have been reported at the moment.

The attack, which lasted over seven hours, saw drones entering Kyiv in waves from almost all directions.

The Russian military is trying a new approach to attack Kyiv, Popko said on June 30.

"The aggressor is trying new tactics – it is looking for the right time, methods, and means to hit Kyiv," Popko wrote on Telegram.