Russian shelling over past day kills 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast

Russia struck Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast 35 times over the past day, firing 280 shells from heavy artillery, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

The attacks killed two people and wounded four and targeted residential areas of the oblast, according to Prokudin.

On April 13, Russian forces shelled a park in Kherson, killing a 62-year-old man, and launched guided aerial bombs at a school in village of Zmiivka near Beryslav, wounding a 55-year-old school guard.

The governor also said that 99 people were evacuated from liberated parts of the oblast over the past day.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Beryslav, have been the continuous target of Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.