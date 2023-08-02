Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Daria Bevziuk August 2, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 2. More than 200 explosions were recorded.

Russia deployed various weapons to carry out the attacks, including artillery, mortar, and missiles launched from helicopters.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Esman, Znob Novhorodske, Seredyna Buda, and Velyka Pysarivka came under fire.

In the Krasnopillia community, two private residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. In Seredyna Buda, a private residential building was damaged. A warehouse was also partly damaged in Esman.

Sumy Oblast, situated on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, has been facing nearly daily attacks ever since specific areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
