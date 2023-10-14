Russian shelling kills 1 in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, killing a woman, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Oct. 14.

The 42-year-old woman was on the balcony of her apartment at the time of the strikes and died on the spot from her injuries.

It was the second time on Oct. 14 that Russian strikes killed civilians in Beryslav. Earlier in the day, a 60-year-old woman was killed in her home after Russian forces hit a residential building, likely using guided aerial bombs.

The previous day, on Oct. 13, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a car carrying a married couple in Beryslav, killing a 34-year-old woman and severely injuring her 36-year-old husband.

The city of Beryslav lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, some 70 kilometers east of the regional capital.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.