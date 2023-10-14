Russian air strike on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, kills 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Beryslav in Kherson Oblast early on Oct. 14, killing a 60-year-old woman, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The attack hit a private residence, leaving the woman under the rubble, according to Prokudin. She died of her injuries later on.

Russian forces likely used guided aerial bombs to carry out the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on Telegram. Civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged, the prosecutors added.

The city of Beryslav lies on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, some 70 kilometers east of the regional capital.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

On Oct. 13, a Russian drone dropped explosives on a car carrying a married couple in Beryslav, killing a 34-year-old woman and severely injuring her 36-year-old husband.