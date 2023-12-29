Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight rural communites in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 28, injuring one resident, the local military administration reported.

Mortar shelling in Esman injured one woman, who was transferred to a hospital for treatment.

No additional casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces launched 30 attacks at the region throughout the day, striking the border communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, Myropillia, and Yunakivka, in addition to Esman. The administration recorded 296 explosions in the area.

The attacks were carried out with artillery, mortars, mines, and a drone.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.