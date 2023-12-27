Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 27, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, and Khotin came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with mortar, artillery, drone, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping four mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 84 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Bilopillia, with a population of about 16,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with 20 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just eight kilometers south and 25 kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.