Russian shelling in Nikopol injures woman

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2023 8:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery overnight, injuring one woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Oct. 11.

Lysak said that a 78-year-old woman was injured in the attacks and received necessary medical treatment.

The shelling also damaged two administrative buildings, a utility company, a dormitory, and five apartment buildings.

As of this writing, no further casualties have been reported.

Lysak said the night's attacks targeted the district center, Nikopol, as well as the communities of Myrove and Marhanets.

Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, home to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Russian forces have repeatedly used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
