Russia attacks Nikopol three times in one day

Russia attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times in one day, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Oct. 7.

Russian forces used heavy artillery against the city twice during the day and once in the evening, Lysak said.

A school, municipal enterprise, 11 homes, power lines, a gas pipeline, and nearly a dozen commercial buildings were damaged, the governor said.

However, no casualties were reported, according to the local authorities.

On Oct. 6, Lysak reported that a 44-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds following a Russian attack on the city.