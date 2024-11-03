Skip to content
Paramedic, ambulance driver injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast village, governor says

by Dinara Khalilova November 3, 2024
An ambulance damaged by Russian shelling of the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 3, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, wounding a paramedic and an ambulance driver, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 3.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River are subjected to daily Russian attacks as Russian troops remain in control over the river’s east bank in Kherson Oblast.

Both victims were outside at the time of the attack, and they suffered mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries as well as concussions, according to Prokudin. The paramedic also received a shrapnel wound to the leg.

The roof and windows of a medical facility and an ambulance were damaged in the shelling, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said later via Telegram.

The administration added that a house also sustained damages due to a direct hit by a projectile.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
