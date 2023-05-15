Russian state media: Russian proxy official injured in explosion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Igor Kornet, the so-called "acting interior minister" of Russia's proxies in Luhansk Oblast, was injured in an explosion, according to Russian state-controlled media.

The explosion is claimed to have happened at a barbershop in the center of occupied Luhansk. Five people were allegedly injured by the explosion, with three of them "in serious condition."

The extent of Kornet's injuries was not specified.

The head of Russia's proxies in Luhansk Oblast claimed the explosion was an act of "sabotage."

Russian state media reported an explosion on the outskirts of occupied Luhansk on May 13, which allegedly occurred at a former Interior Ministry base where Russian soldiers have been stationed since 2015.

Two explosions were also reported in occupied Luhansk on May 12, with Russian proxies claiming that Ukrainian troops shelled a factory.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.