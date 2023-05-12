Russian state media: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance
Two explosions were reported in occupied Luhansk on May 12, according to Russian state media.
A video published by RIA Novosti showed what is allegedly smoke billowing over a former factory in the occupied city.
Russian proxies claimed that Ukrainian troops shelled the factory at around 6:30 p.m. local time.
On May 12, Russian troops in Luhansk "celebrated" the nine-year anniversary of the city's occupation, making the timing of the explosions significant.
There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.