Russian state media: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two explosions were reported in occupied Luhansk on May 12, according to Russian state media.

A video published by RIA Novosti showed what is allegedly smoke billowing over a former factory in the occupied city.

Russian proxies claimed that Ukrainian troops shelled the factory at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

On May 12, Russian troops in Luhansk "celebrated" the nine-year anniversary of the city's occupation, making the timing of the explosions significant.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.