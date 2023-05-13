Russian state media report explosion in occupied Luhansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state media reported an explosion in Russian-occupied Luhansk on May 13.

Videos published by local media and Telegram channels showed what is allegedly smoke billowing after an explosion in the city.

The explosion allegedly occurred on the outskirts of Luhansk, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

Propaganda outlet Russia Today said that the explosion took place at a former Interior Ministry base, where Russian soldiers have been stationed since 2015. The media said there could be casualties.

The incident comes after two explosions were reported by Russian state media in occupied Luhansk a day earlier.

Russian proxies claimed that Ukrainian troops shelled a factory at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

On May 12, Russian troops in Luhansk "celebrated" the ninth anniversary of the city's occupation, making the timing of the explosions significant.

Ukraine didn't comment on the explosions.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires and other acts of sabotage within Russia and the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow.