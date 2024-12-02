Russian presidential administration holds seminar for regional officials to discuss 'victory's image' in war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian presidential administration last week held a seminar for vice-governors to discuss an "image of victory" in the war against Ukraine, the Russian pro-regime Kommersant news outlet reported on Dec. 2, citing its undisclosed source.

The news comes as Western media report that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of freezing the war between Ukraine and Russia on the current front lines. Given the territory currently occupied by Moscow and potential military threats from Russian in the future, Kyiv publicly opposes such a move.

The Kremlin held the seminar because Russia's war against Ukraine will "end," and "it is necessary to be prepared for it," the source told Kommersant.

The future results of the war must be seen as "a victory" in society, although different social groups perceive it differently, the source added.

Therefore, officials need to focus on the "quiet majority" that will be "satisfied with the achievement of the war's goals and the retention of the Russian-occupied territories," as advised by the presidential administration.

During the seminar, the vice-governors were also told about the importance of working with public opinion regarding Russian military personnel returning from Ukraine.

The presidential administration recommended that rehabilitation and employment of military personnel "be kept in focus" so that former soldiers "do not join protest movements or criminals."

The risk is that former soldiers will find it hard to find the same salaries in civilian life, the source said. Thus, authorities must consider encouraging them and fostering respectful attitudes toward them in society.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested ending the "hot phase of the war" by offering NATO membership to Ukrainian territory under government control.

Kyiv submitted its application to join NATO in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," — although Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.