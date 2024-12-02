This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian government, Russian military
Edit post

Russian presidential administration holds seminar for regional officials to discuss 'victory's image' in war

by Kateryna Hodunova December 2, 2024 9:57 PM 2 min read
This photograph shows a view of the Kremlin taken on May 18, 2023 through the barbed wire of a municipal technical facility in Moscow. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian presidential administration last week held a seminar for vice-governors to discuss an "image of victory" in the war against Ukraine, the Russian pro-regime Kommersant news outlet reported on Dec. 2, citing its undisclosed source.

The news comes as Western media report that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of freezing the war between Ukraine and Russia on the current front lines. Given the territory currently occupied by Moscow and potential military threats from Russian in the future, Kyiv publicly opposes such a move.

The Kremlin held the seminar because Russia's war against Ukraine will "end," and "it is necessary to be prepared for it," the source told Kommersant.

The future results of the war must be seen as "a victory" in society, although different social groups perceive it differently, the source added.

Therefore, officials need to focus on the "quiet majority" that will be "satisfied with the achievement of the war's goals and the retention of the Russian-occupied territories," as advised by the presidential administration.

During the seminar, the vice-governors were also told about the importance of working with public opinion regarding Russian military personnel returning from Ukraine.

The presidential administration recommended that rehabilitation and employment of military personnel "be kept in focus" so that former soldiers "do not join protest movements or criminals."

The risk is that former soldiers will find it hard to find the same salaries in civilian life, the source said. Thus, authorities must consider encouraging them and fostering respectful attitudes toward them in society.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested ending the "hot phase of the war" by offering NATO membership to Ukrainian territory under government control.

Kyiv submitted its application to join NATO in September 2022, and in July 2024, the alliance affirmed Ukraine's "irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," — although Ukraine has not received any definitive news about its future accession.

Trump ally Tucker Carlson slams Biden for giving Ukraine land mines, says ‘killing is the point’
U.S. political commentator Tucker Carlson, a controversial figure who holds influence by having Donald Trump’s ear, has slammed the outgoing administration’s decision to provide Kyiv with landmines, warning the weaponry Ukraine claims it needs to defend itself from Russia’s invasion will only “kill…
The Kyiv IndependentKhrystyna Zhevlakova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:35 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 4, injure 23 over past day.

Russian forces launched 110 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Fifty-two were shot down, 50 were lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures, and six flew to Belarus and Russia, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.