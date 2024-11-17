Russian defense plant over 1,300 km from Ukraine reportedly hit by drone strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone strike damaged a factory on Nov. 17 in the Russian city of Izhevsk, more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the Ukrainian border, according to Alexander Brechalov, head of Russia's Udmurt Republic.

The factory produces air defense systems, radars, and other equipment for the Russian military, said Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

"Uknown drones attacked the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol in Russia. There, Russia produces the Tor air defense systems, as well as radars and other components," Kovalenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Brechalov reported an explosion and a "drone crash" at an unnamed "factory workshop" on the city's Lenina Street. One person was injured, and the crash damaged the facility's windows, the official claimed, adding that there "was no serious damage."

Citing local residents, the Russian Telegram channel Astra also reported that the 300th production unit of the Kupol defense plant, standing at the intersection of Lenina and 40 Let Pobedy streets, was targeted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Izhevsk is the regional center of the Udmurt Republic, lying in central Russia west of the Ural Mountains. This would mark the first drone attack against the region during the entire war.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has carried out a number of long-range strikes deep inside Russian territory, primarily targeting the country's oil and defense industries.