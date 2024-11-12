Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Russian oil industry, Oil depot, Drone attack, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Ukrainian drone strikes oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, local official claims

by Boldizsar Gyori November 12, 2024 3:58 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: An operator controls a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023 (Sergei Supinsky / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone struck an oil depot in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast igniting one silo, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Nov. 12.

"Ten fire crews worked at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire," Gladkov said, adding there were no reports of casualties.

The oil depot is located near the city of Stary Oskol, he added.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's concerted campaign to get permission to use Western-supplied weapons like the U.S-made ATACMs and the U.K's Storm Shadows to strike deep inside Russia has, to date, failed.

However, drones can potentially have an outsized impact when they hit highly flammable and less protected targets, such as ethanol distilleries or fuel depots.

Ukraine in September established the Unmanned Systems Forces, a separate branch of Ukraine's Armed Forces dedicated to drone warfare.

Kyiv said it aims to produce 1 million drones this year, in addition to the thousands pledged by foreign partners.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
